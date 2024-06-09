Advertisement
AD

    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This might be key reason why Bitcoin price struggling to reclaim $70,000 level
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 12:35
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to trader Gert van Lagen, long-term Bitcoin holders distributing their acquired coins to new ETF holders is the key reason why the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is yet to decisively break the $70,000 level.

    In mid-May, van Lagen noted that the distribution of long-term Bitcoin holders to short-term ones was already in "full swing." This assumption is based on recent on-chain data that shows the roll over in coins that were held longer than 12 months.

    "Parabolic" price discovery

    Van Lagen has stated that previous distributions of this kind led to "parabolic" price discoveries at first. These price discoveries would be followed by prolonged bear markets.

    HOT Stories
    Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin
    Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin
    Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Hard Fork Coming: Pectra Agenda Announced
    Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Key Reasons Why Polygon (MATIC) Price Might Skyrocket

    Despite Bitcoin failing to gain a footing above the crucial $70,000 level, the consensus appears to be that the ongoing bull run is far from over.

    As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency could potentially reach $100,000 by the end of the year if it manages to surpass the major resistance area around $73,000 in the near future.

    Both Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee and prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt see the price of Bitcoin potentially peaking at $150,000 during this cycle.

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 05:47
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin ETFs are on roll

    U.S.-based spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have managed to record 19 days of consecutive inflows. As reported by U.Today, these products recorded the second-largest inflows ever ($880 million) on Tuesday.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 08:00
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Won't Rally Hard
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to leading analyst Eric Balchunas, Bitcoin ETFs are showing impressive staying power despite their volatile performance.

    Throwing wrench in works

    Despite highly impressive ETF flows, the Bitcoin price plunged on Friday following the release of U.S. jobs data. The number of jobs added in May was much higher than expected. The strength of the labor market will likely dissuade the U.S. Federal Reserve from speeding up rate cuts. Such a scenario will not be beneficial for risk assets like Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:29
    Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP's Price Performance Is Not as Bad as It Looks: Analyst
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:29
    XRP's Price Performance Is Not as Bad as It Looks: Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Issues Major Wallet Alert for All SHIB Holders
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:29
    Shiba Inu Issues Major Wallet Alert for All SHIB Holders
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader
    Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    XRP's Price Performance Is Not as Bad as It Looks: Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD