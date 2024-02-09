Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Gains Traction, Tron (TRX) & Cardano (ADA) Find More Long-Term Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Kelexo (KLXO) platform first presale stage carries on. Reportedly, the protocol saw numerous new participants joining the presale. Kelexo (KLXO) is seeing a growth of the number of token holders and hopes to see this trend in the foreseeable future.

Cardano (ADA) long-term holders on rise

In the last 7 days, Cardano's has seen a stable recovery with the price of ADA coming back and breaking through numerous resistances, securing an important $0.53 price threshold. With Bitcoin's rise above $45,000, Cardano and other altcoins might see a further price appreciation.

Cardano also saw a surge in the number of long-term holders–a positive trend for any digital asset out there.

Tron (TRX) may be repeating history soon

Tron (TRX) is a platform operating on the blockchain. The Tron (TRX) platform supports smart contracts, blockchain systems and multiple decentralized applications. Analysts have called Tron (TRX) the alternative to the Ethereum network; the Tron (TRX) platform has become a decentralized platform for decentralized applications (dApps).

Tron (TRX) is trading at $0.1253 per token as of writing. With an all-time $0.2 market value in the last three years, Tron (TRX) may be trying to repeat history. Currently ranked #11 by market capitalization, Tron (TRX) has a total market value of $11 Billion. Since its 2.60% market value increase in the last 24 hours, Tron (TRX) now trades $293 Million worth of tokens daily.

Kelexo (KLXO) to change crypto lending

Kelexo (KLXO) is a crypto borrowing platform that eases crypto lending between holders. Kelexo (KLXO) aims to create a seamless world of crypto lending. A key feature is that on Kelexo (KLXO), users do not need to go through the Know Your Customer process. Kelexo (KLXO) does not use documentation or credit scores to determine who gets a loan.

With Kelexo (KLXO), third parties will not be involved, reducing the interest rate token lenders will pay. With this party removed, token lenders and borrowers will have direct contact. Another feature of Kelexo (KLXO) worth mentioning is that the platform allows users to swap tokens with a zero commission fee for each transaction.

While Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA) might see growth soon, Kelexo (KLXO) is considered an alternative for those who are willing to gain more risk exposure.