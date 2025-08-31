Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is trying to stay in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 1.08% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has fixed below the local support of $0.8221.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark and with no long wick, traders may witness a further decline to the $0.81-$0.8150 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the $0.821 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.75 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, one should focus on the interim area of $0.80. If the weekly bar closes below it, the decline may continue to the $0.70 range.

ADA is trading at $0.8202 at press time.