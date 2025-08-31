Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 11:27
    Can rate of XRP remain above $2.80 until end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 0.48% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is breaking the local support of $2.8180. If a breakout happens and the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.80 range by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is bearish as it is approaching the support of $2.7387.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.60-$2.70 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $2.7387 level. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, there is a chance of a more profound correction to the $2.50 mark.

    XRP is trading at $2.8191 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
