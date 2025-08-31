Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 10:32
    Burned Ethereum will return in form of tokens
    Advertisement
    4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Ethereum community is agitated by a startling announcement: The Ethereum Community Foundation, which is not the same as the official Ethereum Foundation, has announced the release of BETH, a new token that will be used to represent ETH that has already been burned.

    Details on new token

    As stated by the group, BETH is a proof-of-burn token, meaning that each unit represents an equivalent quantity of ETH that has been verified to have been taken out of circulation, in accordance with EIP-1559 and other burn mechanisms. Accordingly, the 40.6 million ETH that have been burned since the London upgrade could now be reissued as BETH.

    The goal is to offer a new class of tokens that recognizes the destruction of supply, while simultaneously producing an open, auditable ledger of burned coins. Although specifics are still unknown, the announcement also alluded to the launch of related tokens BBETH and BBBETH. ETH burning will become a highly profitable activity, according to Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys, and BETH is a crucial step in formalizing that process.

    Advertisement

    Why it's questionable

    Although the idea has created excitement, there are also important concerns. The very idea behind burning coins, to permanently reduce supply, is undermined when they are tokenized. The narrative of ETH scarcity may wane if the community starts to view BETH as a complementary asset with speculative potential.

    Furthermore, BETH’s value does not increase simply because it is associated with burned ETH. BETH is not inherently involved in Ethereum’s consensus staking or gas fee structure in contrast to ETH itself. It’s basically a derivative product with unknown long-term utility.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 08:35
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ethereum Community Foundation is not the Ethereum Foundation, as stated in the announcement. Because it could affect BETH’s acceptance and legitimacy, this distinction is crucial. Without well-defined governance, practicality and consumer demand, BETH runs the risk of becoming more of an oddity than a game-changing invention.

    Although tokenizing burned assets can bring transparency, it also raises paradoxes: Does representing destroyed value add value or simply lessen the act of burning itself? Until these issues are resolved, BETH should be used cautiously.

    #Ethereum #ETHUSDT
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:15
    84,000,000,000,000 SHIB: This Reserve Could Be Problem for Shiba Inu
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:01
    Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:32
    4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:15
    84,000,000,000,000 SHIB: This Reserve Could Be Problem for Shiba Inu
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:01
    Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all