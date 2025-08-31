Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $100 Trillion Crypto Market Prediction Shared by Crypto Vet Raoul Pal

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 9:48
    Two epic cryptocurrency market predictions made by crypto veteran Raoul Pal
    Advertisement
    $100 Trillion Crypto Market Prediction Shared by Crypto Vet Raoul Pal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Raoul Pal, the Real Vision CEO, has predicted a massive surge in crypto adoption in years to come. While the pace of crypto adoption remains remarkable, Pal predicts a massive boom by the year 2030.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Pal noted that crypto is still being adopted at twice the speed of that of internet. Referencing a time log scale of crypto users versus internet users, Pal predicts that the number of crypto users would reach 4 billion by 2030. This is derived from an exponential plot that extends the curve from the nearly 1 billion crypto users seen in 2025.

    The Real Vision CEO highlights that this massive expansion of crypto users would generate a ripple effect, impacting the total market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 14:06
    Crypto Vet Raoul Pal: Big Game Yet to Be Played
    ByVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    Pal says this boom will take the crypto market cap from the current $4 trillion figure to $100 trillion by 2032/2034. He predicts that this surge in global crypto market capitalization will be driven by two secular trends: adoption and debasement.

    What's coming in September?

    As September arrives in the next 24 hours, crypto holders are watching to see what a month historically dubbed "weak" for the markets would bring.

    Bitcoin's losses in September have ranged from an average negative 6% in the 2010s to negative 2.55% over the past five years.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 11:12
    What’s Next for Bitcoin in September? Analyst Reveals Key Historical 'Sendtember' Trend
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Historically, September has seemed weak for reasons including portfolio rebalancing, fading retail momentum and macroeconomic uncertainty. Analysts believe that these factors might have mattered when Bitcoin was a thinner market, but institutional adoption through ETFs and corporate treasuries is bringing a shift to the market. In fact, Bitcoin has recorded positive gains in September over the past two years.

    The market also shares a bit of optimism about a potential rate cut in September as Fed officials hinted at positive expectations. Lower borrowing rates are bullish for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

    Raoul Pal weighs in on expectations for September, sharing a chart of Bitcoin prices plotted from 2017, saying: "And all you care about is if September is going to be weak. You cant be saved from yourself if that is your mindset. This is the comp vs 2017."

    #Raoul Pal #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency Market Cap #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 9:32
    FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 8:35
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 9:48
    $100 Trillion Crypto Market Prediction Shared by Crypto Vet Raoul Pal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 9:32
    FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 8:35
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all