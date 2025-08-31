$100 Trillion Crypto Market Prediction Shared by Crypto Vet Raoul Pal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Raoul Pal, the Real Vision CEO, has predicted a massive surge in crypto adoption in years to come. While the pace of crypto adoption remains remarkable, Pal predicts a massive boom by the year 2030.

In a tweet, Pal noted that crypto is still being adopted at twice the speed of that of internet. Referencing a time log scale of crypto users versus internet users, Pal predicts that the number of crypto users would reach 4 billion by 2030. This is derived from an exponential plot that extends the curve from the nearly 1 billion crypto users seen in 2025.

And that will take it from $4trn in market cap today to $100trn by 2032/2034 pic.twitter.com/36Xf9Nhbyq — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) August 31, 2025

The Real Vision CEO highlights that this massive expansion of crypto users would generate a ripple effect, impacting the total market capitalization.

Pal says this boom will take the crypto market cap from the current $4 trillion figure to $100 trillion by 2032/2034. He predicts that this surge in global crypto market capitalization will be driven by two secular trends: adoption and debasement.

What's coming in September?

As September arrives in the next 24 hours, crypto holders are watching to see what a month historically dubbed "weak" for the markets would bring.

Bitcoin's losses in September have ranged from an average negative 6% in the 2010s to negative 2.55% over the past five years.

Historically, September has seemed weak for reasons including portfolio rebalancing, fading retail momentum and macroeconomic uncertainty. Analysts believe that these factors might have mattered when Bitcoin was a thinner market, but institutional adoption through ETFs and corporate treasuries is bringing a shift to the market. In fact, Bitcoin has recorded positive gains in September over the past two years.

The market also shares a bit of optimism about a potential rate cut in September as Fed officials hinted at positive expectations. Lower borrowing rates are bullish for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Raoul Pal weighs in on expectations for September, sharing a chart of Bitcoin prices plotted from 2017, saying: "And all you care about is if September is going to be weak. You cant be saved from yourself if that is your mindset. This is the comp vs 2017."