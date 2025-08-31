Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 11:09
    Robert Kiyosaki, author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' reveals why he rarely sells Bitcoin in new lesson
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the personal finance classic "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," thinks Bitcoin isn't any different from gold and silver — meaning it's an asset to buy and hold for the long term in his book.

    Advertisement

    For Kiyosaki, buying all three and not selling them much is the way to go, because he sees Bitcoin as a way to store value, not as something to trade or speculate on for short-term gains.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 10:01
    Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    The remark links Bitcoin to the two metals Kiyosaki sees as crucial for wealth preservation. For years, he has warned about fiat currencies' declining reliability, pointing to inflation, rising debt and government mismanagement as reasons to hold assets outside the monetary system.

    Advertisement

    Including Bitcoin in this group shows he sees the cryptocurrency as a durable, credible asset with a role that extends well beyond price action.

    Lesson

    This comment comes from Kiyosaki's repeated criticism of educators and promoters who, as he puts it, "talk their book" by masking sales tactics as financial advice. While he did make a distinction between marketing and education, his note on Bitcoin really stood out.

    It doesn't have anything to do with a product or a course, just his personal strategy: accumulate and hold.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 09:32
    FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Basically saying, Kiyosaki doesn't see Bitcoin as a way to make a quick buck by timing the market. Bitcoin for him is "people's money" put in the same category as gold and silver, which he has always said are a good hedge against the downsides of fiat money and the long-term erosion of trust in paper currency.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:32
    4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:15
    84,000,000,000,000 SHIB: This Reserve Could Be Problem for Shiba Inu
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 11:09
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:32
    4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 10:15
    84,000,000,000,000 SHIB: This Reserve Could Be Problem for Shiba Inu
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all