Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap

Silver has now surpassed Bitcoin by market capitalization following the precious metal's most recent price surge.

Advertisement

The two assets are currently valued at $2.27 trillion and $2.18 trillion, respectively.

The white metal is currently experiencing yet another breakout alongside gold, recently surging by nearly 3%. This comes after the Saudi Central Bank recently revealed fresh investments in silver-linked ETFs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is struggling to revive its bullish momentum, currently trading below the $109,000 level after reaching its current all-time high of $124,128 earlier this month.

Will gold keep outperforming Bitcoin?

Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has predicted that Bitcoin will keep underperforming gold.

$100,000 Bitcoin Has Fueled Gold; How Enduring?

It's been about 10 months since Bitcoin first closed above $100,000, and the decisive winner has been gold. Will the trend reverse? History suggests the rock is poised to keep outperforming, particularly if the US stock market… pic.twitter.com/RPj7KuNMpR — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) August 30, 2025

The yellow metal is so far up by 13% against BTC, proving to be a way safer "safe haven" bet compared to the original cryptocurrency.