Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Continues As Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dominate Market

In the last few days, Kelexo (KLXO) has been in its presale stage. Kelexo (KLXO) is actively chasing its goal to build a new type of decentralized finances platform. Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) are continuously dominating the cryptocurrency market with both assets seeing price ascend.

Ethereum Coin (ETH) Still Bossing Crypto Market

Ethereum (ETH) is the third most traded token in the crypto market and has been so since late 2023. Trading over $2.9 Billion worth of tokens per day, Ethereum coin (ETH) is one of the market's favorites. As of writing, Ethereum Coin (ETH) is slated to be the only token that can overtake the hegemony of Bitcoin in the crypto community. It is worth noting that Ethereum Coin (ETH) has a total market worth of $299 Billion. With this figure, Ethereum (ETH) is ranked #2 by market capitalization.

Binance (BNB) Price Jumps

As of writing, Binance (BNB) sells at $323.11 per token. After gaining a slight 1.32% in the last 24 hours, Binance (BNB) is a watch token for all crypto holders. This new price jump was predicted by a top analyst after Binance (BNB) gained an impressive 6.85% market value in the last seven days, Binance (BNB) is now ranked as the 4th most powerful token. With this rise, Binance (BNB) has suffered a 1.32% decline in market activity.

Kelexo (KLXO) guarantees secure transactions

The Kelexo (KLXO) protocol will utilize a transparent mechanism to keep all users honest. Once a person performs a transaction on Kelexo (KLXO), the record will be open to all users. With this high level of transparency, users are prone to being honest in all transactions, as records cannot be faked. Another benefit that Kelexo (KLXO) users will get is a debit card that can be used to fund their wallets directly and for sales on other platforms.

Before Kelexo (KLXO) began its presale, the platform was opened to an audit, which passed. After this, the owners announced that Kelexo (KLXO) would have its liquidity locked for life and a team token lock for 1,000 days. Kelexo (KLXO) will have a total supply of 444 Million tokens.

