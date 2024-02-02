Advertisement
Kelexo (KLXO) Preliminary Tokensale Gaining Popularity in February, 2024 while Cardano (ADA) and ORDI (ORDI) Large Altcoins Remain in Focus

article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 12:19
Kelexo (KLXO) Preliminary Tokensale Gaining Popularity in February, 2024 while Cardano (ADA) and ORDI (ORDI) Large Altcoins Remain in Focus
Ingenious projects like Cardano (ADA) were at the forefront of innovation in blockchain's early days. Advancement is key to staying afloat in the crypto sphere.

Investors are increasingly divesting while flocking to promising upstart, Kelexo (KLXO), a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol in ICO.

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Kelexo (KLXO) revolutionizes DeFi, here’s how

Lending and borrowing are important to the global financial system and financial freedom. While the centralized banking system has failed to serve the population (but lined their pockets), Kelexo (KLXO) is taking asset lending and borrowing to the next level with its novel blockchain-backed loan service. 

As the first peer-to-peer lending and borrowing platform, Kelexo (KLXO) simplifies the process. It eliminates unnecessary paperwork and KYC checks by providing a trustless environment where users set the rules. 

A built-in reward and earning program has also driven Kelexo (KLXO)'s popularity, advancing through presale at $0.022 in stage one. 

Cardano (ADA) might be struggling with pressure

For months, Cardano (ADA) has been faltering and bearish on-chain metrics are proving that the chain is going down. A few days ago, a research firm corroborated this after disclosing that Cardano (ADA) bagholders falsify network activities.

Per Coinmarketcap, the Cardano (ADA) token has fallen by over 35% since mid-December, even though Santiment reported surging GitHub activities. However, this can still be a smokescreen to mask Cardano (ADA)'s bleeding value.

ORDI (ORDI) rallies as BRC-20 tokens surge

The introduction of Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens on Bitcoin was undoubtedly one of 2023’s great feats. This, among many other things, shot ORDI (ORDI) to the moon at launch.

For weeks, the BRC20 standard has seen renewed interest and ORDI (ORDI) has mirrored this positive trajectory. Fortunately, the recent Bitcoin ETF approval and upcoming halving have heightened the positive sentiment for ORDI (ORDI). 

In the first 7 days, $ORDI gained 11%, soaring to $59.8 with a market valuation of over $1.25B. Analysts say that Bitcoin may cross a $1 Trillion valuation and ORDI (ORDI) is well positioned to be at the epicenter of this trillion-dollar ecosystem.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale at their official website

