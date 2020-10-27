John McAfee: There Is Zero Chance Spain Will Extradite Me

“Crypto prisoner” John McAfee is certain that Spain will not extradite him to the U.S. and keeps working on the Ghost project from jail

Former antivirus magnate and crypto baron John McAfee, who has been held in a Spanish prison and promised extradition to the U.S., believes that there is zero chance that he will be released into the hands of U.S. authorities.

McAfee also keeps promoting his Ghost project, even from behind bars.

100% chance of winning the extradition case, McAfee believes

The imprisoned John McAfee has published his recent answers to questions asked by European media. Among them were some interesting ones, e.g., regarding McAfee’s likely extradition to the U.S. and the fact that he keeps working on his Ghost crypto project while sitting in a prison cell.

Despite being in jail on charges coming from the American IRS regarding tax evasion that went on for several years, McAfee is certain that his lawyers will be able to win the case and his extradition will be prevented.

The reason for this certainty is that Spain understands prosecution on political bases very well after Franco’s ruling.

In his answer, McAfee reminded the media that income taxes were introduced at the start of World War I and were imposed on the U.S. population to play on their fear of war. Prior to that, McAfee insists, the government did not collect tax on income.

“I am concentrating fully on GHOST”

The crypto baron also shared that he keeps supervising his latest crypto project, Ghost. McAfee calls this coin “the world’s first private stablecoin.”

Its first version will be wrapped DAI and, later, there will be a new stable and private blockchain for it. He stated that all Ghost holders will get a share of the transaction fee profits.

When this coin is released, McAfee believes, it will revolutionize the entire cryptocurrency industry. He is working on the projects via his managers.

McAfee on PayPal’s embracing Bitcoin and crypto

When asked his opinion on the recent decision by PayPal to add cryptocurrencies for its users, McAfee said that he sees it in a positive light.

To McAfee, PayPal’s adoption of crypto will drive a new wave of crypto acceptance globally.

Besides, he believes that people now mostly use crypto to become wealthy, which was contrary to Bitcoin’s original plan – to buy and sell things with it.

McAfee expects that, soon enough, more and more users will be interested in crypto for payments.

The crypto baron is certain that governments will finally have to get used to crypto circulating legally and accept that phenomenon.