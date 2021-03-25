John Bollinger Starts Looking for "Tradable Bottom" in Bitcoin and Altcoins

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 19:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency trader John Bollinger has shared his take on the current state of the cryptocurrency market, claiming that now is the time to start looking for a local bottom.           

The inventor of the Bollinger Bands indicator noted that his statement concerned Bitcoin as well as the top altcoins.     

Bollinger says that he will be watching price action near the lower band:   

I don't have any idea where the bottom will occur, but I'll be watching price action near the lower Bollinger Band.

Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Joined Big Leagues

The largest cryptocurrency is currently flat after plunging to as low as $50,360 earlier today.

Bitcoin inevitably dragged down other top cryptocurrencies together with it. Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) are the two worst-performing coins in the top 10 at press time.       

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

