Jim Cramer Makes Another Market Prediction

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 08:37
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prediction of popular analyst is not bullish, but everyone is happy with it
Jim Cramer Makes Another Market Prediction
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his recent market prediction, Jim Cramer stated that it will not take long for the market to turn negative, as it has already re-digested the news from Friday and decided that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy, leading to a recession. This statement reflects Cramer's tendency to be bearish on the market and its future prospects.

Jim Cramer is a well-known financial analyst, market commentator and the host of CNBC's Mad Money. He has been a staple of the financial news industry for over two decades and has a large following among investors and traders. Despite his long career in the financial industry, Cramer's market predictions are often controversial, and a significant portion of them have turned out to be wrong.

The majority of Cramer's predictions have not come to fruition, and this has led to the creation of a Twitter account called "Inverse Jim Cramer." This account takes the opposite position on financial decisions based on Cramer's market and stock predictions and claims that these decisions have been profitable. This Twitter account is a testament to the skepticism that many investors have toward Cramer's market predictions.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Expands Horizons With New Decentralized Exchange

In addition to his bearish views on the stock market, Cramer is also usually bearish on the cryptocurrency market and has referred to the most recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market as a sucker's rally. This has led to criticism from the cryptocurrency community, who consider Cramer's views as out of touch and misinformed.

Recently, Cramer stated that investors should avoid crypto and stay with gold, following the price surge of the precious metal on the market. At press time, both gold and Bitcoin reversed from their local tops and lost 4% and 3% of their values, respectively.

#Jim Cramer #Market
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Sushiswap (SUSHI) Jumps 17% as Proposal to Claw Back Idle Tokens Passes: Details
02/07/2023 - 08:18
Sushiswap (SUSHI) Jumps 17% as Proposal to Claw Back Idle Tokens Passes: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Top Ethereum (ETH) Gas Spenders Are Scammers
02/07/2023 - 06:58
Top Ethereum (ETH) Gas Spenders Are Scammers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Investor Lawsuit That Claims XRP Is a Security to Get Pushback from John Deaton
02/07/2023 - 06:13
Investor Lawsuit That Claims XRP Is a Security to Get Pushback from John Deaton
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya