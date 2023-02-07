Jim Cramer Makes Another Market Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In his recent market prediction, Jim Cramer stated that it will not take long for the market to turn negative, as it has already re-digested the news from Friday and decided that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy, leading to a recession. This statement reflects Cramer's tendency to be bearish on the market and its future prospects.

Jim Cramer is a well-known financial analyst, market commentator and the host of CNBC's Mad Money. He has been a staple of the financial news industry for over two decades and has a large following among investors and traders. Despite his long career in the financial industry, Cramer's market predictions are often controversial, and a significant portion of them have turned out to be wrong.

It does not take too long for this market to go negative. It's already re-digested Friday's news and decided that the fed will tighten and create a recession no matter what. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) February 6, 2023

The majority of Cramer's predictions have not come to fruition, and this has led to the creation of a Twitter account called "Inverse Jim Cramer." This account takes the opposite position on financial decisions based on Cramer's market and stock predictions and claims that these decisions have been profitable. This Twitter account is a testament to the skepticism that many investors have toward Cramer's market predictions.

In addition to his bearish views on the stock market, Cramer is also usually bearish on the cryptocurrency market and has referred to the most recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market as a sucker's rally. This has led to criticism from the cryptocurrency community, who consider Cramer's views as out of touch and misinformed.

Recently, Cramer stated that investors should avoid crypto and stay with gold, following the price surge of the precious metal on the market. At press time, both gold and Bitcoin reversed from their local tops and lost 4% and 3% of their values, respectively.