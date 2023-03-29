Jim Cramer Expresses Concern Over CFTC Complaint Against Binance

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 17:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CNBC's 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer voices concern over Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) recent lawsuit against Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, calling it 'a company gone rogue'
Jim Cramer Expresses Concern Over CFTC Complaint Against Binance
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," expressed concerns over the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) recent lawsuit against Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

In a tweet on March 29, Cramer called the complaint an example of "a company gone rogue."

Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, face allegations of regulatory violations filed by the CFTC in federal court in Chicago on Monday.

The CFTC accuses Binance and Zhao of breaking trading and derivatives rules by soliciting and accepting orders from U.S. customers involving spot and derivative transactions since July 2019 without being registered with the CFTC.

The lawsuit raises further questions about the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly in the United States, where regulations have been tightening.

Related
Binance's China Connection: Bombshell FT Report Exposes Secret Ties
Cramer, who has been vocal about his opinions on cryptocurrency, recently urged investors to opt for gold instead of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation or economic chaos.

As reported by U.Today, Cramer also warned that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, lacked legitimacy, and he trusts DraftKings more with his money. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismisses Cramer's concerns, stating that the exchange is safe.

#Jim Cramer
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens
03/29/2023 - 17:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium Reaches ATH in Daily Transactions, XRP Hits Massive Milestone, SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/29/2023 - 17:06
Shibarium Reaches ATH in Daily Transactions, XRP Hits Massive Milestone, SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 3 Crucial Price Levels You Shouldn't Ignore
03/29/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 3 Crucial Price Levels You Shouldn't Ignore
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan