January Was Terrible Month for Crypto Investment Products

Institutional investors pulled a record amount of money from cryptocurrency investment products last month, according to a report published by the Financial Times that cites data from crypto analytics firm CryptoCompare.



Outflows reached an average of $61 million per week in January, marking a rough start for the first quarter of 2022. In Q1 2021, for comparison, the industry saw a record-breaking $4.5 billion worth of inflows.



Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein attributes the slump to Federal Reserve's impending hawkish shift:

It’s important to note that there’s still significant investor demand for digital asset investment products, but institutions seemingly reacted to the Fed by offloading their positions.

Analysts anticipate at least three rate hikes this year, but some are prepared to see up to five of them by the start of 2023.



Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) shares reached a massive discount of 29.8% on Jan. 21, according to data provided by YCharts.