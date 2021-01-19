Janet Yellen Criticizes Cryptocurrencies, Promises to "Act Big" on Stimulus

During her Senate confirmation hearing, incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that cryptocurrencies were of "a particular concern" because of their links to terrorist financing and money laundering:
"The technologies to accomplish this change over time and we need to make sure that our methods for dealing with these matters, with tech terrorist financing, change along with changing technology, cryptocurrencies are a particular concern."
The former Federal Reserve chair also voiced her support for more stimulus relief that would help to shore up the U.S. economy:
"With interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."