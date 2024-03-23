XRP Price Prediction for March 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 4.64% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6169. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a further upward move to $0.64.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak. If it happens above $0.65, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.66-$0.68 zone soon.

On the weekly chart, neither side is dominating, which means any ups or downs are unlikely to happen.

Respectively, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.60-$0.65 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.63 at press time.