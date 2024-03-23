Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is XRP ready for sharp move?
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 15:58
    XRP Price Prediction for March 23
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 4.64% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is rising after a breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6169. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a further upward move to $0.64.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak. If it happens above $0.65, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.66-$0.68 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, neither side is dominating, which means any ups or downs are unlikely to happen.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 22

    Respectively, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.60-$0.65 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.63 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    2024/03/23 15:54
    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image 100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    2024/03/23 15:54
    100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    2024/03/23 15:54
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Welcomes New AMM Pools in Epic DEX Showdown
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for March 23
    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD