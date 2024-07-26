    Is Solana's (SOL) Head and Shoulders Pattern Ready? What It Means

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana on verge of momentum boost, especially if this bullish pattern plays out
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 14:56
    Is Solana's (SOL) Head and Shoulders Pattern Ready? What It Means
    Because of the development of an inverted head and shoulders pattern on its daily chart, Solana might gain some serious traction in the foreseeable future, especially if the breakthrough is secured and the asset reaches key support and resistance levels. 

    Normally an extended decline culminates in an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which indicates a turnaround. It is composed of three troughs: the two outside troughs where the shoulders are higher and roughly equal in depth, while the middle through the head is the lowest. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The breakout point is the neckline, which is drawn across the peaks of the two shoulders. Prices frequently rise significantly when they break above the neckline. This pattern's formation is encouraging to Solana. The asset's value could rise dramatically if it breaks out above the neckline. It has been trading inside the confines of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.

    With crucial resistance levels at $185 and $200, Solana is currently trading near the $178 mark. We might witness a significant upward move if it manages to breach these levels. It is impossible to overstate how important this pattern is to Solana. It shows a change in the mood of the market from bearish to bullish, implying that buyers are taking the initiative.

    The fundamentals of Solana are in good alignment with the technical indicators, which is not surprising given its solid development pace and its current placement on the market. Developers and projects favor Solana's blockchain due to its low transaction costs and high throughput.

    The network is now a mighty rival on the blockchain market thanks to its capacity to process a high volume of transactions fast and effectively. Furthermore, demand for and popularity of meme coins has been bolstered by Solana's involvement in the industry.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

