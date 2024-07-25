Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Argues About Likely Solana (SOL) Breakout Trend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has shared his thoughts on the recent price action of Solana (SOL).

According to Brandt, while it can be argued that Solana has experienced a breakout, he remains skeptical, saying it is not a "signal" to him. He notes that the current price action resembles a diagonal pattern rather than a definitive breakout.

It can be argued that $SOL broke out

This is NOT a signal for me because I consider this to be a diagonal pattern

I do not consider this a BO until May high is penetrated but by then the R:r is not favorable pic.twitter.com/65s5NAoRmJ — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 24, 2024

Brandt added that a true breakout might require SOL to surpass its May high. Until this level is penetrated, Brandt doubts the current upward trend is a breakout.

Even if Solana were to break through its May high, Brandt notes that the resistance levels beyond this point are not favorable. This means that any potential gains could be met with significant selling pressure, making it challenging for SOL to maintain its upward trajectory.

At the time of writing, SOL was down 5.82% in the last 24 hours to $168.18, mirroring the broader decline in the general crypto market.

What other analysts think

Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, believes on the other hand that Solana has officially broken out from a bullish pennant, suggesting a potential 900% rally ahead.

In an earlier tweet, Ali indicated that Solana might be eyeing $1,000 as early signs of a breakout from a bullish pennant suggest a potential 900% rally ahead.

Ali further clarified that the journey to $1,000 might not be a day's journey, noting that "Solana will not go $1,000 in one hour, the flag’s pole took 184 days to form as prices went from $11 to $192. There will be corrections along the way. And one of those is coming potentially to the breakout point at $167 before higher highs."

In a recent tweet, Ali noted a resemblance to Solana's pattern in July 2021 with its current price action.