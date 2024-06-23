Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for June 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of XRP bounce back soon?
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 15:53
    The market is mainly trading sideways on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by 0.45% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is about to break the local support level of $0.4845. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $0.4830 range. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no key levels nearby. In this regard, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of yesterday's bar low.

    If it happens below, the fall may lead to a test of the $0.48 area.

    A less clear picture is on the weekly time frame. The weekly bar is about to close far from its low and peak. It means neither side has accumulated enough strength for a further move. All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.47-$0.49 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.4845 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

