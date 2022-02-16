India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle

As the threat of a blanket cryptocurrency ban continues to loom in India, two of the co-founders of the leading crypto exchange have reportedly stepped down

According to financial news website Moneycontrol, Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon, two of the co-founders of the WazirX cryptocurrency exchange, have handed over the reins, stepping away from active operations.



Their involvement in the company has been relegated to advisory positions, the report states, citing sources familiar with the matter.



Sameer Mhatre, chief technology officer of WazirX, is the only co-founder to remain in his current role.



Founded back in 2017, WazirX was the top player in the Indian cryptocurrency industry, boasting over 10 million users.



Shetty and Menon are now focused on working on new projects. Earlier this month, the former announced the launch of Tegro, a Web3 gaming ecosystem whose purpose is to empower players.



In 2019, cryptocurrency behemoth Binance