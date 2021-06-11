India’s Largest Crypto Exchange Receives Show Cause Notice from Enforcement Directorate

Fri, 06/11/2021 - 09:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The notice is related to an ongoing money-laundering investigating
India’s Largest Crypto Exchange Receives Show Cause Notice from Enforcement Directorate
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
WazirX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, has received a show cause notice from the Directorate of Enforcement.

The exchange is accused of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999, which regulates external payments and foreign trades.

The notice is linked to the law enforcement agency’s ongoing investigation into how Chinese nationals were laundering proceeds obtained from illegal gambling apps.

The bad actors used WazirX for converting Indian rupees into Tether, the number one stablecoin.

The USDT tokens were then transferred to Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by reported trading volumes.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Binance was under tax evasion and money laundering investigations jointly conducted by the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of Justice.       

article image
