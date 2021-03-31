Huge Achievement for Cardano as Charity-Focused Stake Pools Surpass $500 Million Worth of ADA

News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 15:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
$500 million worth of Cardano (ADA) has been delegated to charity-focused stake pools
Huge Achievement for Cardano as Charity-Focused Stake Pools Surpass $500 Million Worth of ADA
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Switzerland-based Cardano Foundation has announced that the amount of ADA delegated to charity-focused stake pools has surpassed $500 million:

This represents one of the largest collective giving communities in the entire blockchain space, a huge achievement that everyone in our ecosystem should be proud of.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano's Shelley mainnet went live in July 2020, which allowed ADA holders to stake their tokens to earn interest.

Mission-focused pools donate a percentage of their block rewards to numerous charitable causes. The largest one has already collected 12.3 million ADA tokens ($14.6 million).

In this way, delegators kill two birds with one stone: they earn personal rewards while donating money to charity. Over 10,000 Cardano users have already made such contributions.

The list of ADA recipients is determined by stake pool operators, which helps bring more transparency to the table. It includes a whole swath of organizations of the likes of The Water Project and SolarAid that cover environmental awareness, animal welfare and other issues.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on U.S. Government Potentially Banning Bitcoin and Cardano

Future plans

In the future, the foundation plans to make it possible for charities to directly accept ADA donations with the help of third-party payment providers.

It will also make sure that stake pool operators remain accountable by introducing an auditing tool for delegators.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Main Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Plunging and Ethereum Is Outperforming It: Director of Research at Forbes
News
03/25/2021 - 14:18

Main Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Plunging and Ethereum Is Outperforming It: Director of Research at Forbes

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Reclaims $54K as $6 Billion Worth of Options Expire
News
03/26/2021 - 17:37

Bitcoin Reclaims $54K as $6 Billion Worth of Options Expire

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Moves 127 Million XRP In Past 15 Days With 336 Million Remaining in His Wallet
News
03/29/2021 - 07:42

Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Moves 127 Million XRP In Past 15 Days With 336 Million Remaining in His Wallet
Yuri Molchan