Advertisement
AD

    Hermetica Launches New sBTC Yield Product, USDh Liquidity Faces Boost

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Hermetica, flagship DeFi protocol on Bitcoin-based Stacks, announces fresh yield product in collaboration with Zest Protocol
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 11:00
    A
    A
    A
    Hermetica Launches New sBTC Yield Product, USDh Liquidity Faces Boost
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Hermetica, the largest DeFi mechanism on dominant Bitcoin-based L2 Stacks, has scored a major liquidity injection deal. As a result, USDh becomes the largest stablecoin by market cap in Stacks’ ecosystem.

    Hermetica, Zest Protocol announce sBTC yield machine on Stacks

    Hermetica, a major DeFi protocol on Bitcoin L2 Stacks, has kickstarted a new initiative that gives its USDh stablecoin a growth boost. Thanks to the huge liquidity deal, its product becomes a top stablecoin on a Bitcoin-based layer 2.

    Hermetica is collaborating with Zest Protocol to introduce a new-gen sBTC yield trade, allowing users to borrow USDh against sBTC and stake it to earn high yields.

    Advertisement

    As part of this initiative, a portion of the newly minted USDh will be supplied to Zest to kick-start borrowing, with up to $1 million in USDh equivalent expected to be made available for loans.

    HOT Stories
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level
    BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000

    Jakob Schillinger, founder and CEO of Hermetica, is excited by the scope of opportunities unlocked for BitcoinFi enthusiasts:

    USDh’s latest liquidity boost marks a pivotal milestone for the Stacks DeFi ecosystem. As USDh becomes the largest stablecoin on Stacks, this initiative and the sBTC yield trade demonstrate not only the power of Bitcoin-backed assets on Stacks  but also the potential for different DeFi protocols to collaborate, to deliver new, high-yield opportunities for users to borrow, stake, and earn.

    Hermetica’s latest development underscores the scalability of Hermetica’s innovative stablecoin design and its attractive yield mechanism.

    $3 million in fresh liquidity arrives at USDh

    In total, the partners expect $3 million in liquidity to land in the USDh asset. Therefore, it becomes the largest and fastest-growing stable asset among Bitcoin-based DeFis.

    With USDh poised to become the leading stablecoin on Stacks and DeFi liquidity expanding, Hermetica continues to position itself at the forefront of Bitcoin’s emerging DeFi market.

    The protocol’s focus on scalability, yield generation and innovative use cases for Bitcoin-backed assets is designed to welcome more Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts into the thriving DeFi ecosystem of high yields.

    Per the team’s estimations, the liquidity boost will also create a short-term window of high yields, with APYs projected to reach 40-50% in the early stages of staking activity.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Stacks STX
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 10:31
    Ex-Binance CEO Shares Crucial Tips for Altcoin Investors
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 9:52
    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Introducing i love $LAMP (LAMP), a Fresh Entrant in the Solana Memecoin Sector
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance CEO Shares Crucial Tips for Altcoin Investors
    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 612% as SHIB Fights to Stay Afloat
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD