    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 18:10
    Despite the devastating crash, this top trader remains bullish
    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    David Vallieres, a respected crypto analyst, has stated that he remains bullish on the leading cryptocurrency despite the dramatic drop that took place on Tuesday. 

    Vallieres is convinced that the S&P 500 index is yet to reach a new record high. He believes that Bitcoin is likely to move in tandem with the flagship index based on the high correlation between the two. 

    The largest cryptocurrency collapsed to $85,445 earlier today, reaching the lowest level since November. It is now down more than 10% over the past week, currently trading at roughly $86,148. 

    Disastrous outflows 

    As reported by U.Today, the recent drop was accompanied by massive Bitcoin ETF outflows. These products are now on track to record their worst weekly flows ever. 

    However, some analysts have downplayed the severity of these outflows. 

    "On the bright side tho, that is less than 2% of assets, a nickel dime considering the nastiness of the drawdown, over 98% of the money HODLing. Like I said, it's gonna be two steps fwd one step back," Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas said on social media. 

    Is the bull run over?  

    According to the "Fear and Greed" sentiment indicator, the market is currently in a state of "extreme fear" with 21 points out of 100. 

    According to Weiss Crypto, the crypto-focused unit of Weiss Ratings, the recent drop to key support levels does not mean the bull run is over. 

    However, if these levels break with confidence, market participants "may have to wait a while longer" for the crypto rally to resume. 

    #Bitcoin News

