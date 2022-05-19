Here's Why Bitcoin Looks Ready to Plunge Further: Bloomberg

News
Thu, 05/19/2022 - 11:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin looks shaky on the chart, making another drawdown possible
Here's Why Bitcoin Looks Ready to Plunge Further: Bloomberg
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to Bloomberg's analysts, the flagship cryptocurrency may well plummet further, despite the recent rebound of 15% from the lows it crashed to last week. BTC now looks more vulnerable than before.

These signs indicate further price fall is likely

According to the article, the recent bounce of Bitcoin has led to a "saucer-top" pattern forming on an hourly BTC chart. Inside it, a Head and Shoulders pattern has become active, which signifies a reverse from a bullish to bearish trend.

The pattern has been activated after BTC dropped back under the neckline of the formation.

Now, in order to avoid the risk of a further downfall, the Bitcoin price needs to rise above the $30,800 level.

BTCBloomberg_00
Source: Bloomberg

At the time of writing, BTC is going at $29,024, having risen from below $29,000.

Related
Ethereum Falls Below $2K; This Indicator Reveals Hidden Bullish Divergence on Price

Peter Schiff expects BTC to go down for similar reasons

Earlier this month, prominent Bitcoin critic and fund manager Peter Schiff, tweeted that the Bitcoin chart was showing a combination of a Double Top and Head and Shoulders patterns. Both are bearish, so he referred to it as an "ominous combination," saying that Bitcoin has a long way to fall if these formations play out.

Today, Schiff tweeted that he was surprised Bitcoin has been holding near $30,000 for a long time now, resisting a further drop. However, he believes this is merely a "bull trap," whose goal is to lure in as many investors as possible and then put up another price collapse.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano Might Pull Off a 100% Recovery If This Pattern Plays Out Correctly: Details
05/19/2022 - 11:33
Cardano Might Pull Off a 100% Recovery If This Pattern Plays Out Correctly: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Faces Spike in Purchases After Reaching Fundamental Support
05/19/2022 - 11:00
Shiba Inu Faces Spike in Purchases After Reaching Fundamental Support
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 19
05/19/2022 - 10:48
BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk