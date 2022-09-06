Here's Who Is Buying LUNC Instead of SHIB and Why, David Gokhshtein Explains

CEO of PAC Protocol shares his view as to who is currently buying LUNC and what for

Founder of Gokhshtein Media, crypto influencer and enthusiast David Gokhshtein, has taken to Twitter to reveal why some people, in his view, are buying LUNC, and who they most likely are.

In an earlier tweet, he mentioned LUNC, referring to it as a "lottery ticket."

"LUNC is trending daily, SHIB is constantly trending"

David Gokhshtein took to Twitter to complain that while Shiba Inu meme coin, which he supports and is bullish on, is trending regularly, LUNC token is now also trending on a daily basis.

In the comment thread, he shared that he believes this token of the Terra Luna blockchain that has been revived after the recent crash of its native coin and stablecoin is bought mainly by gamblers to make a quick buck.

A Twitter user in the comments stated that he would rather see SHIB trending than LUNC.

"There's nothing behind the [LUNC] project"

In an earlier tweet, Gokhshtein asked the community to stop tagging him on Twitter about LUNC. He said that "there is nothing behind the project, it's a lottery ticket."

When explaining how this "lottery ticket" works, the influencer mentioned the old children's game with chairs and music. When the music stops, everyone has to find a chair to sit on, but the number of chairs is always one less than the number of players.

He pointed out that in musical chairs with LUNC, the person who is left without a chair every time is the one who holds a full bag of these tokens.

Gokhshtein bullish on SHIB, but there's a catch

The PAC Protocol chief executive seems to be bullish on the second largest meme coin. In April, he said in one of his tweets that he can see Shiba Inu rise to the $0.001 level. However, he does not see this coin touching $1.

Later this year, he "urged" the canine coin to increase to $0.01, saying that he needs this favor from SHIB.

Tweeting about SHIB often, Gokhshtein May be invested in Shiba Inu, but he has never yet disclosed the size of his stash.