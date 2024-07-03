Advertisement
AD

    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The last hurdle is expected to be cleared by Ethereum ETF applicants this month
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 5:16
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Multiple industry analysts believe that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be on track to be launched in mid-July. 

    Advertisement

    According to industry sources that were cited in a recent Bloomberg report, multiple applicants are supposed to submit their amended S-1 forms before July 8. 

    As noted by Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, this would mean that the final approval of S-1 forms is expected to take place by July 12. This would "theoretically" mean the launch week of July 15, according to Geraci. 

    HOT Stories
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 16:54
    Ethereum Developer Consensys Scores Win Against SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency industry after it unexpectedly greenlit rule rules changes (19b-4 forms) in May. The Ethereum (ETH) price experienced a powerful rally shortly after that decision. However, that rally was short-lived since the SEC had yet to complete the two-step ETF approval process that also included S-1 forms. 

    In late June, SEC boss Gary Gensler stated that the approval of Ethereum ETFs was going "smoothly" after previously claiming that these hotly anticipated products would be able to start trading this summer. 

    Sell the news?  

    According to a recent report by K33 Research, the Ethereum price might fall right after the launch of several spot ETFs in the U.S. 

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 11:00
    SEC Greenlights First Spot Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, K33 Research still expects that inflows into spot ETFs will be a boon for the price of the leading altcoin. These inflows could reach up to 1% of the cryptocurrency's total circulating supply, according to the firm. 

    Last week, Steno Research predicted that these products could possibly attract up to $20 billion worth of inflows within the first year of their trading. 

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Jul 3, 2024 - 5:20
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Jul 3, 2024 - 5:20
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum Developer Consensys Scores Win Against SEC
    Jul 3, 2024 - 5:20
    Ethereum Developer Consensys Scores Win Against SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Transforming Online Gambling and Community Engagement: Mpeppe (MPEPE) Unveils Strategic Innovations
    Pi Squared Raises $12.5 Million in Seed Funding Led by Polychain Capital to Build a Universal ZK Circuit Powered by Proof of Proof
    SendBlocks Comes Out of Stealth with $8.2 Million in Seed Funding to Streamline Blockchain Data Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD