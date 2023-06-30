Here's When Bitcoin Might Hit $250,000, According to Tim Draper

Venture capitalist Tim Draper has reset the clock on his ambitious $250,000 Bitcoin prediction

Tim Draper, the venture capitalist known for his early and bullish Bitcoin investments, has revised his prediction for when the cryptocurrency will hit $250,000.

While Draper originally forecasted this milestone to be reached by the end of 2022, the current market conditions have pushed his timeline back to 2025.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $30,402, a far cry from Draper's ambitious price target, but the investor remains steadfast in his prediction.

Draper has been a vocal advocate of Bitcoin since 2014 when he bought 29,656 bitcoins from a U.S. Marshals auction for a staggering $18.7 million.

The coins, originally confiscated from the now-defunct dark web marketplace Silk Road, would prove a wise investment as Bitcoin surged in value over the next several years.

Draper's foresight into Bitcoin's potential was evident even then, as he predicted a price of $10,000 within three years - a target Bitcoin surpassed in 2017.

Despite recent setbacks, including tighter monetary policies from the Federal Reserve and a series of bankruptcies among major industry firms that shocked the crypto world last year, Draper remains bullish on the cryptocurrency. He cites a range of factors that could contribute to Bitcoin's rise, including an increase in female investors, potential cost savings for retailers, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024.

Draper believes the underrepresentation of women in the Bitcoin market, who control 80% of retail spending, could be a significant catalyst for Bitcoin's rise.

Additionally, he argues that retailers could save approximately 2% on every purchase made in Bitcoin compared to dollars, which could incentivize more widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Despite the current market conditions and the delayed timeline, Draper's conviction in Bitcoin remains unshaken.