Tim Draper: “FTX Was Centralized Around One Person”

Sun, 12/04/2022 - 10:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper has downplayed the significance of the FTX-induced crisis for the future of Bitcoin
Tim Draper: “FTX Was Centralized Around One Person”
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper has downplayed the significance of the FTX collapse, arguing that the failed crypto trading platform was centralized around one person.

Echoing the main talking point of Bitcoin advocates, Draper has stressed that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is actually decentralized. 

The venture capitalist further claims that decentralized cryptocurrencies are a “great opportunity” for economic evolution. 

Moreover, Draper states that businesses have to design software that would make it possible to tax businesses operating in “a Bitcoin wallet garden.” In such a way, they would have more trust in the largest cryptocurrency. 

As reported by U.Today, the venture capitalist, who was an early investor in Skype and other prominent tech companies, continues to stand by his uber-bullish $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction despite the crypto rout. 

Related
Cardano Founder Indicates "Gold Standard of Digital Age," and It Is Not ADA

In fact, the venture capitalist still believes that the flagship cryptocurrency will be able to achieve the aforementioned price target in the first half of 2023. 

Draper is convinced that women will be the main driving force behind the next Bitcoin bull run. 

At press time, Bitcoin continues to trade at the $17,000 level on major spot exchanges, which is far from Draper’s bullish target. 

While crypto proponents were quick to downplay the severity of the FTX-induced crisis, some skeptics are less optimistic. As reported by U.Today, prominent economist Paul Krugman recently said that the ongoing crypto winter felt like the end of the industry. 

#FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Uniswap Fee Switch Will Bring $14.6 Million Annually, but There's Catch
12/04/2022 - 10:00
Uniswap Fee Switch Will Bring $14.6 Million Annually, but There's Catch
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% as Price Gains on Positive News Inflow
12/04/2022 - 09:23
Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% as Price Gains on Positive News Inflow
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Reaffirms Support for Dogecoin, DOGE Price Rallies
12/04/2022 - 08:13
Elon Musk Reaffirms Support for Dogecoin, DOGE Price Rallies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya