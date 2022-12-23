Here's Unique New Feature on Cardano: Details

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 10:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Inputs/outputs are now becoming easier to understand thanks to this explorer update
Here's Unique New Feature on Cardano: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

eUTxO.org Cardano blockchain explorer with numerous visualization features added a new function that will allow users to see the inputs and outputs of any transaction in a convenient way. The feature makes each transaction more transparent and helps users to understand the eUTxO mechanism much better.

The blockchain explorer created by Peter Oravec is not something that most crypto enthusiasts and users got used to as it acts more like a blockchain visualizer, showing what transaction each block includes. With the new feature, you will be able to access the inputs/outputs of transactions with one click, and it does not matter if it is an NFT or a regular transfer.

Inputs and outputs are the backbone of the UTXO accounting model that Cardano utilizes and promotes. Within this model, transactions act to unlock previous outputs and create new ones.

A transaction's output includes an address and a value, sealed by the signature belonging to an address. After unlocking it, the output can be turned into input and consumed by a new transaction. After they produce new outputs, they get consumed by future transfers.

Related
Cardano's First Stablecoin: What You Should Know About iUSD

A transaction input is the output of a previous transaction, as mentioned above. It includes a pointer and a signature that unlocks it. The pointer's main function is to show the previous transaction output, which moves the chain.

With the solution developed by Oravec, users will be able to see exact outputs and inputs on the network, easily accessing all necessary data for breaking down certain transactions.

With the help of solutions similar to Oravec, Cardano's ecosystem is becoming more robust and developed. With more access to on-chain data, it will be easier to determine all the needs the network has for future developments.

#Cardano
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
12/23/2022 - 13:09
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
12/23/2022 - 12:59
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu's Profitability at 13%, Here's What Happens If It Drops Below 10%
12/23/2022 - 12:01
Shiba Inu's Profitability at 13%, Here's What Happens If It Drops Below 10%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
Shiba Inu's Profitability at 13%, Here's What Happens If It Drops Below 10%
Shiba Inu's Profitability at 13%, Here's What Happens If It Drops Below 10%
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
Cardano Whales Added 331 Million Additional ADA After Collapse of FTX
Cardano Whales Added 331 Million Additional ADA After Collapse of FTX
Here's Unique New Feature on Cardano: Details
Here's Unique New Feature on Cardano: Details
Ripple Motions to Seal 'Highly Confidential' Documents Related to Summary Judgment
Ripple Motions to Seal 'Highly Confidential' Documents Related to Summary Judgment
XRP Holder Number Reaches Major Milestone of 4.5 Million
XRP Holder Number Reaches Major Milestone of 4.5 Million
Terra Founder Do Kwon Cashes Out Bitcoins in Serbia
Terra Founder Do Kwon Cashes Out Bitcoins in Serbia
Solana Becomes #2 Ecosystem, Here's How
Solana Becomes #2 Ecosystem, Here's How
Show all