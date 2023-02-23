Here's How to Unlock Cardano (ADA) Web3 Support in This Popular Crypto Wallet

Exodus, popular noncustodial private crypto wallet, has added support for Cardano's Web3 integration to its extension wallet

In a recent announcement, popular crypto wallet Exodus revealed that it has added support for Cardano's (ADA) Web3 integration to its extension wallet.

With this addition, users can now easily access Cardano's decentralized applications (dApps) through their Exodus wallet.

To activate the new feature, users must follow a few simple steps. First, they need to fill out a form and follow Exodus on Twitter.

After that, they will receive instructions on how to activate the feature via a Twitter DM.

According to Exodus, there is an "easter egg" that needs to be unlocked to enable Cardano's Web3 support.

The secret code to unlock the feature is currently being shared with selected users who signed up for the early access program. Those who missed out on the early access program still have a chance to experience the new feature as there are still spots open.

The addition of Cardano's Web3 support to the Exodus wallet is great news for the Cardano community.

This latest development means that users can now easily access the Cardano ecosystem and participate in dApps without leaving their Exodus wallet.

As reported by U.Today, the widely used private crypto wallet has not ruled out adding support for Cardano's native tokens. The company stated that it has no plans to do so but has not completely dismissed the possibility.

Native tokens on Cardano function similarly to Ethereum's ERC-20 tokens and can represent stablecoins and utility tokens, among other things.

The number of native tokens issued on Cardano recently surpassed seven million, and Ledger, the most popular hardware wallet provider, has added support for 100 of them, with plans to add more in the future.