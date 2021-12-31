Here's How Many People Bought Axies in 2021

Fri, 12/31/2021 - 14:37
article image
Vladislav Sopov
While "play-to-earn" is one of the mottos of this year in crypto, Axie Infinity game booked a spot in Web3 Hall of Fame: Here's why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Jeffrey Zirlin, co-founder and growth leader of Vietnamese decentralized gaming heavyweight Sky Mavis, recalled some stats from the last day of 2020. Here's how much his flagship product Axie Infinity gained in the last 12 months.

Endless rise of Axie Infinity

Mr. Zirlin (@Jihoz_Axie) has taken to Twitter to share some numbers to display the progress of flagship GameFi protocol Axie Infinity in 2021.

One year ago, as per the estimations of Nansen on-chain analysts, almost 27,000 crypto enthusiasts owned "Axies," i.e., fictional axolotls that live in the Axie Infinity metaverse.

Today, the number of Axies owners eclipsed three million. As such, this number spiked 111x in the last 24 months and almost 1000x since Jan. 1, 2020.

The aggregated trading volume of the in-game marketplace (a platform on which GameFi enthusiasts can buy/sell their Axies) spiked from 20,000 Ethers to 1.2 million Ethers.

Third-most popular dApp of the entire Web3 sphere

Also, according to Web3 tracking dashboard Dappradar, in December 2021, Axie Infinity is the third most popular decentralized application in the world.

With 750,280 active users in the last 30 days, it is surpassed only by leading BSC-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange and yield farming ecosystem PancakeSwap (CAKE) and the Alien World game.

Axie Infinity is the third most popular dApp in the world
Image by Dappradar

As covered by U.Today previously, Axie Infinity cemented itself as the most popular blockchain game of this GameFi mania. On Oct. 5, 2021, its creators, Sky Mavis, secured $152 million from a clutch of high-profile VCs.

Led by legendary Andreessen Horowitz, this round was set to fuel the progress of Axie Infinity, Ronin DEX and the Project K ecosystems.

article image
