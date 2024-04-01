Advertisement
    Half a Billion XRP Unlocked From Ripple Escrow

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $306.5 million in XRP eye release from Ripple escrow, while XRP price takes dip
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 8:27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent development, Ripple has withdrawn a substantial sum from its escrow accounts. According to a report by Whale Alert, the company unlocked 500 million XRP earlier today. This routine event occurs on the first day of each month, as part of an agreement to release XRP reserves.

    However, what sets this particular withdrawal apart is its deviation from the standard procedure. Typically, Ripple releases a billion XRP, but this time, only half that amount was unlocked. Speculation abounds as to the reason behind this alteration. Could it signify an unforeseen event, or is Ripple strategically pacing its releases?

    At present, Ripple reportedly holds 39.6 million XRP in its accounts, a fraction of what was unlocked today. With 500 million XRP translating to a value of $307.15 million, the significance of this move cannot be understated.

    The timing of this withdrawal coincides with a turbulent period on the cryptocurrency market. Recent fluctuations have led to a downturn in XRP's price, alongside the broader market trend. However, historical data suggests that April typically sees positive returns for XRP, hinting at a potential rebound.

    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Despite the market's current red hue, optimism prevails among XRP investors. The unlocking of the second tranche of XRP from Ripple's inventory later today may provide further insights into the company's strategy and its impact on market dynamics.

    Will the second 500 million XRP release offer clarity or further fuel speculation? Only time will tell.

