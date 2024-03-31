Advertisement
AD

    XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO and XRP Ledger architect, dispels misconceptions surrounding XRP's price dynamics
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 13:47
    XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ripple and a key architect of XRP Ledger (XRPL), recently addressed misconceptions surrounding the price dynamics of the popular cryptocurrency XRP. In a social media exchange, Schwartz clarified several points, including the relationship between staking, securities regulations and XRP's utility as a payment asset.

    Advertisement

    The conversation began with queries regarding the potential classification of staking as a security and its implications for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH). Schwartz responded by questioning the logic behind such classification, emphasizing that staking itself is not a tradable asset and does not involve transactions typically regulated under securities laws.

    Related
    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High

    Another point of discussion was whether XRP's efficiency as a payment asset hinges on its price. Schwartz affirmed that a higher price for an asset with a fixed supply, like XRP, enhances its practicality for payments and intermediation. He dismissed the notion that Ripple desires a lower XRP price for payment utility as "nonsensical."

    Presently, XRP is valued at $0.63, with Ripple reportedly holding over 40.1 billion XRP in escrow accounts.

    ::
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    The Advantages of XRP Ledger

    Schwartz's remarks come amid ongoing debates within the community regarding the fundamental drivers of cryptocurrency. With XRP's price and its role in Ripple's ecosystem under scrutiny, Schwartz's explanations aim to provide a clearer understanding of XRP's value proposition and its relevance in the broader crypto landscape.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens
    2024/03/31 13:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone
    2024/03/31 13:43
    XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    2024/03/31 13:43
    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens
    XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD