XRP Alert: Massive 210 Million XRP Move Sparks Intrigue

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, is commanding attention owing to its latest on-chain activity. A staggering 210 million XRP tokens were transferred between unknown whale wallets, sparking intrigue and speculation within the crypto community.

Advertisement

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports, "210,020,140 XRP worth $128,921,343 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 210,020,140 #XRP (128,921,343 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/r6YU6t0pqn — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 29, 2024

In this case, the wallets remain unidentified, with no registered usernames on XRPL explorer Bithomp, adding to the mystery.

In what might shed a little clue, the receiving wallet was activated by KuCoin in 2020 with 900 XRP, suggesting it might be a KuCoin-based wallet.

This week has brought on regulatory developments that triggered concerns across the board; hence the speculation surrounding the XRP move, whose motives remain unknown.

On Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors charged the KuCoin crypto exchange and two of its founders with violating the country's anti-money laundering rules. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also filed its complaint against the exchange.

The news initially triggered a withdrawal frenzy on KuCoin. In the wake of the development, Johnny Lyu, the KuCoin CEO, reassured users, stating that the legal matter was being handled appropriately. In addition, individuals who suffered longer-than-expected wait times throughout the withdrawal process were eligible for a $10 million airdrop in KCS and Bitcoin.

In a separate development that pertains to the Ripple lawsuit, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking fines and penalties totaling $2 billion regarding institutional XRP sales.

Judge Torres ruled in July 2023 that Ripple's sale of XRP worth $728.9 million to hedge funds and other sophisticated buyers amounted to unlawful sales of unregistered securities. Ripple intends to respond to the SEC in April.

At the time of writing, XRP had risen 1.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.628, extending its recovery from March 28 lows of $0.60 into the second day.