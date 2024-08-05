GT Protocol Now Leverages Kima Network as Settlement Layer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

GT Protocol , a pioneer of one-stop AI-fueled execution platforms for cryptocurrency trading and investing platforms, strengthens its technology stack via its alliance with Kima, a cross-chain multi-purpose settlement layer.

GT Protocol, Kima forge strategic partnership

Kima, an asset-agnostic Web3 payments platform, announced a strategic partnership with GT Protocol, an innovative project behind blockchain AI execution technology. Kima’s integration is set to underpin GT Protocol’s native crypto investment platform.

🤝 GT Protocol partners with @KimaNetwork!



We’re excited to announce our strategic partnership with Kima Network, a leading force in seamless cross-ecosystem liquidity solutions.



Kima Network excels in providing efficient, secure, and cost-effective cross-ecosystem liquidity,… pic.twitter.com/cnGyR7F0a5 — GT Protocol (@GT_Protocol) July 29, 2024

The partnership centers around integrating Kima’s settlement layer with GT Protocol’s platform, enabling users to utilize its native GTAI utility token to facilitate cross-chain transactions within GT Protocol’s AI-powered application.

The cooperation became possible thanks to the eccentric tech design of Kima that settles both interchain transactions and inter-ecosystem transactions, unlocking an entirely new level of cross-network compatibility.

Kima CEO and cofounder Eitan Katz, is excited by this ambitious collaboration at the intersection between blockchain, Web3 and AI:

We are always looking to collaborate with innovative companies and projects that prioritize the user experience and provide actual value to the Web3 ecosystem. GT Protocol epitomizes this because their blockchain AI execution technology enables users to interact with digital assets in numerous innovative ways—all within a single app.

Kima’s settlement layer is at the center of the integration and is designed to support a wide range of applications, including cross-border transfers, crypto payment rails, DeFi borrowing and lending, gaming, tokenized real-world asset marketplaces, wallets, exchanges and more.

Collab unlocks more opportunities for GTAI community

GT Protocol’s CEO and founder Peter Ionov is highly enthusiastic about the promises of the new interaction for products and communities:

Working with Kima and its talented team to integrate has been an absolute pleasure. With Kima’s settlement layer underpinning our platform, we can provide our users with not just a mechanism to simplify GTAI cross-chain transactions, but to do so within a hyper-secure environment.

Integrating Kima’s flexible settlement layer aligns with GT Protocol’s vision of making Web3 accessible to everyone, including nonnative crypto users and institutional investors.

Positioned as Web3’s next-gen crypto investing platform, the GT App is now equipped with a secure and interoperable solution to purchase and transfer GTAI tokens. This enhances the UX by making cross-chain transfers of GT Protocol’s native token seamless and secure via Kima’s advanced smart contract-free technology directly from its platform.