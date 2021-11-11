Grayscale Tops $60 Billion, Surpassing World's Largest Gold Fund

Grayscale has eclipsed $60 billion in assets under management

Cryptocurrency money manager Grayscale now controls $60 billion worth of digital assets, according to the firm's Wednesday update.



It has now surpassed SPDR Gold Shares, the biggest and most liquid gold exchange-traded fund in the world, in terms of assets under management.

Grayscale's AUM just topped $60 billion, and they've flippened the world's largest gold fund.



SPDR Gold Shares has an AUM of $58.3 billion.



Guess the #DropGold campaign worked... — Kevin Rooke (@kerooke) November 11, 2021

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 71% of the aforementioned sum with $43.5 billion.



The firm's Ethereum fund comes in a distant second place with $14.8 billion.