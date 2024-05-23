Advertisement
    Grayscale Launches Two New Crypto Trusts

    Alex Dovbnya
    Leading cryptocurrency asset manager has expanded list of its single-asset trusts
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 15:50
    Global asset manager Grayscale has announced the launch of new investment trusts for NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Stacks (STX). Institutional and individual accredited investors will be able to gain access to these trusts. 

    The products have expanded the list of Grayscale's single-asset offerings that already include such cryptocurrencies as Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), Filecoin (FIL), Zcash (ZEC) and other cryptocurrencies.

    Grayscale's Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary has stated that the leading crypto asset manager is committed to enabling access to "emerging" parts of the ecosystem.    

    Last year, Grayscale won a lawsuit to convert Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund that was launched earlier this year, alongside a slew of competing products. 

    It is also attempting to convert its Ethereum trust, which currently holds more than $10.9 billion in assets under management, into a spot ETF.

    As reported by U.Today, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonneshein resigned earlier this week. He has been replaced by Goldman Sachs veteran Peter Mintzberg.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

