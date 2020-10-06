Google Cloud Joins EOS Community to Become Block Producer: Block.one

Block.one has shared with U.Today that Google Cloud behemoth intends to join the EOS community and is taking steps toward becoming an EOS Block Producer

In a press release shared with U.Today exclusively, Block.one unveiled that the global cloud monster Google Cloud intends to join the EOS community and become a Block Producer on the EOS network.

Google Cloud joining in is a major milestone for EOS

Google Cloud intends to become a block producer (BP) candidate on the EOS network and, after joining it, this branch of the global IT heavyweight will leverage EOS as it is taking steps to become one of its BPs.

By joining the community, Google Cloud will ensure that companies using the blockchain technology now—and intending to do so in the future—indeed protect the stored data, making it seamlessly accessible to users.

Google Cloud leveraging EOSIO blockchain

In the press release, the Block.one team has warmly welcomed Google Cloud's decision to join them, saying that is a major achievement for the EOS network.

As per CTO Dan Larimer, Google Cloud will continue to provide its infrastructure to Block.one. He also stated that the blockchain giant will enable Google Cloud to take advantage of all of the advantages of blockchain.

CEO Brendan Blumer said:

The Google Cloud team understands the thriving EOS community and the highly performant EOSIO technology on which it builds create the best entry point into the blockchain industry. We welcome Google Cloud to the EOS community and are excited for their contributions to the EOS network.

What Google Cloud needs to become a BP

In order to become a block producer on the EOS network, token holders need to make a choice in favor of the IT behemoth.