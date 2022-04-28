Goldman Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Loan

U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs, which has roughly $2.5 trillion worth of assets under management, has introduced a Bitcoin-backed Bitcoin loan, according to a Thursday report by Bloomberg. It's the latest sign that Wall Street is warming up to the nascent asset class.



The borrower was able to secure a cash loan from a secured lending facility by offering Bitcoin as collateral, according to the report.



In December, multiple media outlets reported about Goldman's plans to offer Bitcoin-backed loans.

Goldman became one of the first major U.S. to delve into crypto, openly a trading desk for digital currencies back in 2018. Last March, the banking behemoth decided to restart it because of significant demand.Last month, Goldman made its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency transaction with Mike Novogratz's cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital.