German Financial Supervisor Issues Stark Warning About DeFi

BaFin wants to introduce regulations for the DeFi sector in order to prevent protocols from ripping off investors

German financial watchdog BaFin has called for regulating the decentralized finance industry.



While the DeFi sector is still relatively small, it could pose a serious threat to consumers if it ends up being a serious competitor to the traditional financial sector, according to BaFin's Birgit Rodolphe.



The regulator has stressed that DeFi cannot be put in a better regulatory position compared to the traditional financial market.



If cryptocurrency assets suddenly disappear, there is no deposit protection for users, which makes them increasingly vulnerable. Hence, it needs a specific regulatory framework, according to BaFin.

Germany's top financial regulator has proposed a pan-European approach to regulating DeFi products.