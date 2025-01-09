Advertisement
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit

    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC boss insists that the industry is "rife" with bad actors during his last days at the agency
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 8:03
    With just days left until his exit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chair Gary Gensler once again took aim at the cryptocurrency industry, arguing that it is "rife" with bad actors. 

    Gensler pointed to the fact that public knows a lot about Bitcoin, which accounts for 80% of the market value. 

    However, there are also thousands of projects that lack fundamentals, according to the SEC boss. 

    "And then there's everything else…These 10,000 or 15,000 projects… I've never seen a field that's so much wrapped up in sentiment and not so much about fundamentals," he said. 

    Gensler has predicted that many of them will not survive, comparing them to venture capital investments. He also added that there is a fair amount of "pump-and-dump schemes."

    Defending the crypto crackdown

    Speaking of his upcoming departure, Genser said that it was "a great privilege" to serve as the head of the SEC. 

    "What's remarkable about this role is it oversees the $120 trillion capital market, which touches everything in our economy," he said. 

    Even though though Gensler's legal fights with the cryptocurrency have attracted most of the headlines, he stressed that it was an insignifincat part of the SEC's activities.

    "It's maybe about 5% of what we do in our law enforcement," he stressed.  

    Gensler stressed that Jay Clayton, his predecessor, also brought 80 cryptocurrency-related enforcement actions in this area.  

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

