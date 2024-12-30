Advertisement
    Fundamental Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metric Making Comeback

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu silently making comeback
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 14:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Short-term holders, a crucial fundamental indicator, point to a possible influx of new investments making Shiba Inu appear to be recovering. This indicator has been rising, indicating fresh interest from new market players, and is essential for evaluating present demand. This data indicates that SHIB may not be as weak as it appears despite bearish signals in recent weeks.

    At the moment, 43% of SHIB holders are losing money, compared to 52%, who are making money. In the face of greater market uncertainty, this composition shows how resilient the SHIB network is. The growing number of short-term holders indicates growing demand and, if the trend continues, may mark the start of a possible rally. On-chain signals, however, give conflicting information. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At 0.38%, the net network growth metric is a little pessimistic, and the sharp decline in large transactions of 14.39% suggests that whale activity has decreased. Significant investors may be taking a cautious approach, perhaps waiting for more robust bullish signals before reentering the market. 

    Technically speaking, SHIB is currently trapped in a crucial price action battle zone between its 50 and 200 EMAs. While a decline below $0.00002059 might force SHIB to new lows, a clear move above $0.00002406 might signal the start of an upward trend. Since they will probably determine SHIB's course, these levels are crucial to monitor in the days ahead. The improving short-term holders' metric provides hope despite difficulties.

    It represents new investments and increasing optimism about SHIB's possible comeback. If this trend keeps up and there is additional market support, SHIB may be able to break through the present resistance levels and draw in more capital. The key right now is patience.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

