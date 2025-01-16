Former Binance.US Boss Secures $20 Million for New Company

According to a Thursday report by the Wall Street Journal, 1Money, a new company launched by former Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder, has secured a total of $20 million in funding.
The funding came from Tribe Capital, Galaxy Ventures, and other participants.
Shroder spearheaded the U.S. arm of the global exchange giant back in 2021. After two years at the helm, he then parted ways with the exchange back in September 2023 amid a legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
He then went silent for more than a year with no social media activity before eventually announcing the funding earlier this Thursday.
The funding will help the startup to launch its own stablecoin network. It is expected to go live later this year.
The yet-to-be-launched network has been touted as the first layer-1 protocol that has been specifically designed for fast stablecoin payments. The network will not roll out its own native cryptocurrency.
Shroder told the WSJ that it was exciting for him to look for new solutions to existing payment problems. This inspired him to eventually found a new startup.
