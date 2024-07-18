    Binance US Spotlights Cardano as Chang Upgrade Nears: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This spotlight reflects exchange's recognition of Cardano
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 15:52
    Binance US Spotlights Cardano as Chang Upgrade Nears: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance US, Binance's subsidiary in the United States, has highlighted Cardano and its present Voltaire Era in one of its recent posts. In a blog post, Binance US delves into the subject, "What Is Cardano (ADA)?"

    Advertisement

    This spotlight reflects the exchange’s recognition of Cardano and its commitment to keeping its users, especially beginners, enlightened about one of the major cryptocurrencies in the digital asset space, Cardano (ADA).

    Binance US defined Cardano as a blockchain-based platform designed to be more than just a peer-to-peer payment system. Cardano’s goal and purpose is to support the development of applications and digital services through smart contracts and decentralized finance tools.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Top Dev Issues Crucial Warning to Shiba Inu Army
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected

    It further highlighted that Cardano has currently reached the fifth and final phase of its planned upgrade, a phase called "Voltaire," which aims to introduce community-run governance and turn the Cardano network into a self-sustaining ecosystem.

    Anticipation builds for Chang upgrade

    The spotlight comes as anticipation builds around the upcoming Chang upgrade, regarded as one of Cardano's largest upgrades in its history.

    Chang is a pivotal upgrade designed to implement decentralized governance within the Cardano blockchain. This process is deeply rooted in the principles proposed during the Voltaire phase of Cardano’s roadmap and detailed in CIP-1694.

    Related
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 15:28
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The upgrade will be implemented in two main phases, Chang 1 and Chang 2, each introducing crucial governance elements that will give the Cardano community a significant say in the protocol’s evolution.

    Historically, major upgrades to the Cardano network have been preceded by upside price movements. For instance, before its previous major upgrade in 2021, ADA surged by 130% the month before. As the Chang upgrade approaches, the market is closely watching for similar trends.

    At the time of writing, ADA was mirroring the general market downturn, down 3.86% in the last 24 hours to $0.436.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 60 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Pushing for Liberation
    Jul 18, 2024 - 15:45
    60 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Pushing for Liberation
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Drops 7% as Ripple v. SEC Settlement Allegedly Postponed
    Jul 18, 2024 - 15:45
    XRP Drops 7% as Ripple v. SEC Settlement Allegedly Postponed
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Leaves Other Meme Coins in Dust With Massive Price Jump
    Jul 18, 2024 - 15:45
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Leaves Other Meme Coins in Dust With Massive Price Jump
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XION's Chain Abstraction Drives Success for Prominent Brands Through EarnOS Platform
    Explore the Chinese Video Game Market with WN х ChinaJoy International Summit Shanghai'24
    WEEX VP Andrew Weiner: Unleashing the Bull Market Magic with Game-Changing Web3 Strategies for 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance US Spotlights Cardano as Chang Upgrade Nears: Details
    60 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Pushing for Liberation
    XRP Drops 7% as Ripple v. SEC Settlement Allegedly Postponed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD