Binance US Spotlights Cardano as Chang Upgrade Nears: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance US, Binance's subsidiary in the United States, has highlighted Cardano and its present Voltaire Era in one of its recent posts. In a blog post, Binance US delves into the subject, "What Is Cardano (ADA)?"

Advertisement

This spotlight reflects the exchange’s recognition of Cardano and its commitment to keeping its users, especially beginners, enlightened about one of the major cryptocurrencies in the digital asset space, Cardano (ADA).

Binance US defined Cardano as a blockchain-based platform designed to be more than just a peer-to-peer payment system. Cardano’s goal and purpose is to support the development of applications and digital services through smart contracts and decentralized finance tools.

New to #Cardano?



Our easy-to-follow guide will get you up to speed on all things $ADA.



Learn more ⤵️ — Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) July 17, 2024

It further highlighted that Cardano has currently reached the fifth and final phase of its planned upgrade, a phase called "Voltaire," which aims to introduce community-run governance and turn the Cardano network into a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Anticipation builds for Chang upgrade

The spotlight comes as anticipation builds around the upcoming Chang upgrade, regarded as one of Cardano's largest upgrades in its history.

Chang is a pivotal upgrade designed to implement decentralized governance within the Cardano blockchain. This process is deeply rooted in the principles proposed during the Voltaire phase of Cardano’s roadmap and detailed in CIP-1694.

The upgrade will be implemented in two main phases, Chang 1 and Chang 2, each introducing crucial governance elements that will give the Cardano community a significant say in the protocol’s evolution.

Historically, major upgrades to the Cardano network have been preceded by upside price movements. For instance, before its previous major upgrade in 2021, ADA surged by 130% the month before. As the Chang upgrade approaches, the market is closely watching for similar trends.

At the time of writing, ADA was mirroring the general market downturn, down 3.86% in the last 24 hours to $0.436.