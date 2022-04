Florida Man Steals $600,000 Worth of Crypto from Elderly Person

Aaron Daniel Motta, a 27-year-old cybersecurity expert from Florida, has been slapped with felony charges after stealing $575,000 worth of crypto from an elderly victim, The Tampa Bay Times reports.



Motta managed to steal a Trezor cryptocurrency hardware wallet along with the password while installing a security system at the victim’s house.



Trezor and other hardware wallets allow their customers to store a slew of cryptocurrencies offline.

He was released on bail on Friday after shelling out $60,000.As reported by U.Today , an elderly woman from Dublin was arrested for scamming her victim out of one million euros back in February.Last week, Trezor customers were targeted with bogus data breach emails.