Florida Man Steals $600,000 Worth of Crypto from Elderly Person

Sun, 04/10/2022 - 12:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A Florida man has stolen crypto fortune from a 61-year-old victim
Florida Man Steals $600,000 Worth of Crypto from Elderly Person
Aaron Daniel Motta, a 27-year-old cybersecurity expert from Florida, has been slapped with felony charges after stealing $575,000 worth of crypto from an elderly victim, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Motta managed to steal a Trezor cryptocurrency hardware wallet along with the password while installing a security system at the victim’s house.  

Trezor and other hardware wallets allow their customers to store a slew of cryptocurrencies offline.

Cardano Creator Says Bitcoin Didn’t Go Far Enough
He was released on bail on Friday after shelling out $60,000.

As reported by U.Today, an elderly woman from Dublin was arrested for scamming her victim out of one million euros back in February.

Last week, Trezor customers were targeted with bogus data breach emails.

