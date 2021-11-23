Shiba Inu Rival Floki Inu Announces Tie-Up with SSC Napoli

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 20:31
Alex Dovbnya
Floki Inu is being embraced by the football industry as part of the token’s aggressive marketing campaign
Shiba Inu Rival Floki Inu Announces Tie-Up with SSC Napoli
Meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu has scored a partnership with SSC Napoli, one of the most successful Italian professional football clubs of all time, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, players will be wearing the logo and the website of the canine token on the back of their jerseys.

Floki Inu will also be advertised on LED screens around the football pitch during all home games.

Founded all the way back in 1926, SSC Napoli is the fifth biggest earner in the Serie A league. The club also boasts one of the biggest fan bases in Italy.

SSC Napoli has already dabbled into the world of crypto. Last month, it announced a tie-up with popular engagement blockchain Chiliz to launch its own fan token.

As reported by U.Today, Floki Inu also announced a deal with Kerala Blasters FC, the most followed club in India, earlier this November. 

This came after the Shiba Inu rival faced a severe backlash over its aggressive marketing blitz in London.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

