Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Unlocks New Opportunities for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities

Mon, 09/05/2022 - 11:40
Guest Author
Flasko (FLSK) pre-sale goes live to invite new generation of investors
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Although Flasko (FLSK) is a new entrant to the market, it has already made a name for itself as a genuine rival to other cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are looking for extra opportunities

Even older than Ethereum (ETH), introduced in 2015, Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the currencies from cryptocurrency's early years. It was first released in December 2013. Despite being created as a joke at first, Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently the tenth-biggest cryptocurrency and the largest meme coin, according to CoinMarketCap.

Long before billionaire Elon Musk became a holder and supporter of the token and began tweeting about his enthusiasm in December 2020; Dogecoin (DOGE) was frequently mentioned in the headlines of various cryptocurrency news publications. Almost every time Musk tweets about Dogecoin (DOGE), its value rises significantly.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) community interested in new DeFi instruments

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most popular meme coin. It ranks as the fifteenth-largest cryptocurrency at the moment, according to CoinMarketCap. It first appeared as a parody token similar to Dogecoin (DOGE), a store of value used for transmitting and receiving transactions. But it has developed into a distinctive cryptocurrency with more uses.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently made headlines in the cryptocurrency news when, on June 27, 2022, the eagerly awaited BONE Farms proposal was approved by the community, with a majority of 97.88%. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem uses four tokens: Shiba Inu (SHIB), LEASH, the ShibaSwap LP Token, and BONE as a means of holding, yield farming, exchanging, and incentives. Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are seeking other alternatives as the tokens trades well below all time highs. Many are cutting losses to buy into other tokens.

Flasko (FLSK) launches in pre-sale for various types of investors

The Flasko (FLSK) project provides an opportunity to participate in the highly liquid Flasko (FLSK) presale and earn large gains as a crypto investor. Their new concept and unique marketplace is enticing investors in Shiba (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Stage one has just begun less than 48 hours ago, in the first 60 seconds of launch over 20 million tokens were snapped up by eager investors. The smart contract has passed its audit, the team will be locking liquidity for 33 years and the team will be unable to sell any of their tokens for the first two years which is followed by a five year vesting period. All of this points towards a safe investment. It is anticipated that Flasko (FLSK) will be among the top 20 cryptocurrencies during 2023, now is the perfect moment to invest in it.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram:https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io

