Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Might Siphon Liquidity from Cardano (ADA), ApeCoin (APE) Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency industry is full of surprises. ApeCoin (APE) and Cardano (ADA) are examples of how the right amount of hype, clout, and utility can make or break a crypto.

Meanwhile, Flasko (FLSK) is can make its own journey.

Cardano (ADA): bearing the brunt of the bears

Cardano (ADA) has always had its share of fans. It’s no small wonder that Cardano (ADA) has since been able to snag its place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano (ADA) is renowned for its potential as a smart contract platform and its meteoric rise in 2021.

However, like all cryptos, Cardano (ADA) has borne the bear season’s brunt. Cardano (ADA) is presently trading at $0.45. Since then, however, Cardano (ADA) is expected to make a comeback by 2023, with price forecasts looking optimistic.

ApeCoin (APE): is the bloom off the rose?

ApeCoin (APE), which has only been circulating since May 2022, has seen some big ups and downs as the token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project. ApeCoin (APE) is the native token enabling governance, access to events, games, and exclusive merchandise, and incentivized community involvement for the ApeCoin (APE) DAO.

However, ApeCoin (APE) is currently trading at around $4.90.

Flasko (FLSK): luxury wines and spirits + NFT marketplace will almost definitely take off

Flasko (FLSK) is expected to outperform Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) in the coming year because of its unique value proposition; opening the alternative investment market to cryptocurrency investors. Flasko (FLSK) enables users to access and purchase luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes (and their NFT derivatives) through the Flasko (FLSK) protocol. Flasko has already passed its audit with reputable firm, Solid Proof. Cryptocurrency analysts believe that as cryptocurrency adoption grows.

Flasko (FLSK) ultimately enables individuals to invest in the luxury wines and spirits industry worth over $1 trillion. Currently, Flasko’s presale is running and at the token price of just $0.015.

